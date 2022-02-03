Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $9,185,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $15,911,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

