Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 2.2%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 458.50 ($6.16). 116,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 55,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.31).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOTC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market cap of £633.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.28.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.74), for a total value of £17,535 ($23,574.89).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

