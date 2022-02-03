Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $43.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 60,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after purchasing an additional 561,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

