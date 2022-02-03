Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 218,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

