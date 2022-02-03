H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,794. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

