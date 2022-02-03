Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 10,049 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.