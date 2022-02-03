Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 236,211 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2,163.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

