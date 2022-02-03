Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

