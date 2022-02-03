Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 21.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

