Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY22 guidance to $8.75-9.25 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,652. Hubbell has a one year low of $156.64 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.10.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.