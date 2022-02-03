HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBS stock opened at $481.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.76 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $388.56 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

