Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $5,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,381. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $856.36 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,280.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

