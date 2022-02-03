Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,244,000 after acquiring an additional 250,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

