Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 112,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

