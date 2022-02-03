Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 3.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,777. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $151.05 and a 12 month high of $208.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

