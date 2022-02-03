Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,019,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

