Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,055 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap makes up 3.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Marcus & Millichap worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,337. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.