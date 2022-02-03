Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 5.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 13,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

