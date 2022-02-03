Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII stock opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

