HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $403,552.65 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, HYCON has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $403,552.65 and $66,244.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002480 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

