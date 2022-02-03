Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

