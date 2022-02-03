Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ICCM opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19. Icecure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

