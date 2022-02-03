Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.91) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 273 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £801.77 million and a P/E ratio of 136.50. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 226 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.50).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

