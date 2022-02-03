Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.91) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 273 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £801.77 million and a P/E ratio of 136.50. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 226 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.50).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

