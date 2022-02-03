IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.60. 22,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,138. IDEX has a 1 year low of $188.04 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

