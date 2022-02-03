IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. IDEX has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

