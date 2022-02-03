IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.07. IDEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. IDEX has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

