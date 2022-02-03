IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to $9.27-$9.59 EPS.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $524.45. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,354. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.21.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

