IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

IG Group stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

