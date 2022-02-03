IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
IG Group stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
IG Group Company Profile
