IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 4.2% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.98. 1,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

