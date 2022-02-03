IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 4.2% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.98. 1,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.