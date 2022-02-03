Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 10.5%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 1,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

