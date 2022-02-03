Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 10872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

