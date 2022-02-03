Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$54.44 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

