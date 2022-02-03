Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INCY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

