Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

