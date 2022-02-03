Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “
Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
