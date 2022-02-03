Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

