Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 746,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

