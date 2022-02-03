InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.16% of InMode worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

