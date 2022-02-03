Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Acquires 12,900 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

