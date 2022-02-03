Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £12,215 ($16,422.43).

LON CGS opened at GBX 354 ($4.76) on Thursday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.65). The company has a market cap of £154.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Castings’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on CGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.13) price target on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. started coverage on shares of Castings in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.13) price target for the company.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

