Insider Buying: Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040 ($13,498.25).

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.29). 194,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,896. The company has a market capitalization of £151.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($5.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

