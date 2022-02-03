Insider Buying: Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,278.72.
Minera IRL Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.
About Minera IRL
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minera IRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera IRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.