Insider Buying: Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,278.72.

Minera IRL Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.

About Minera IRL

Minera IRL Ltd is a Peru-based company engaged in the precious metals mining, development and exploration. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration for and development of mines for the extraction of metals. The Company operates and owns 100% interest in the Corihuarmi Gold Mine, which is located approximately 160 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru, and is advancing its flagship project Ollachea Gold Project towards production, which is located in southern Peru.

