Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,675.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 126 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,253.03).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 123 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,149.77).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,285 ($17.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £683.68 million and a P/E ratio of 43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 898 ($12.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($20.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.