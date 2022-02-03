Insider Buying: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CFO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE NEE opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.
