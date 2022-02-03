Insider Buying: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Insider Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) insider Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$826,013.

TSE:URB traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.60. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$156.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Urbana Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.90.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.