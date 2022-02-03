Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 35,115 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 532,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.