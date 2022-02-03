Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55.

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $246,967.70.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

