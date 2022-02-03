Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 113,484 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,408,508. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

