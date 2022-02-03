Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $13,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBOT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,370. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

