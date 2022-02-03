Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in XPEL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

