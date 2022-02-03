Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
XPEL stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 2.13.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
