Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $5,829,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

